NAUTICAL comic show Sam O’Shanty is visiting Warleggan Jubilee Hall in Bodmin on Friday, May 9.
This is a performance in which storytelling, puppetry and the singing of shanties will entertain, enthral and delight, as well as being crammed with fact, farce and fantasy.
Sam O’Shanty has lived his whole life at sea, ever since he first stowed away when he were just knee-high to a kipper. Since then he’s sailed the Seven Seas, but now Sam has come ashore, and with his two shipmates he’s got all manner of marvellous stories to tell.
The performance lasts just over the hour and is suitably fun for family audiences with children over the age of four years.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/carntocove/1533558?