The ultimate ABBA party is coming to Liskeard Public Hall on Friday, March 28.
The magic of ABBA continues over 50 years after they won the Eurovision Song Contest and launched themselves around the world.
‘Take A Chance On Us’ bring all of ABBA’s greatest hits and even a few audiences may not know in this ultimate party dedicated to a night of nostalgia!
With incredible live musicians, stunning vocals, replica costumes and plenty of audience participation, this show is guaranteed to have people dancing in their seats, in the aisles and then all the way home.
Take a Chance on Us features some of the UK’s finest musicians and performers, each bringing their talent and energy to the stage.
It’s a night to celebrate the music of one of the best loved groups of all time. Fancy dress is optional but always encouraged!
To book tickets, visit: www.takeachanceonus.com/live-gigs