CARIBBEAN Family Fun Day returns to Mount Edgcumbe Country Park, Torpoint, on Sunday, June 22.
Visitors can prepare for a day filled with excitement, music, and delicious Caribbean flavours from 10am to 4.30pm. Whether you’re into music, food, shopping, or just having fun, there’s something for everyone at the event.
Visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and spirit of the Caribbean through music, dance, food, and activities. From kids to adults, there’s a wide range of entertainment and experiences for everyone to enjoy.
Entertainment taking place at the event include:
- Samba Band Performance: Dance to the infectious rhythms of a live samba band, bringing high-energy beats and Caribbean vibes to the event.
- Circus Workshops: Get hands-on with circus skills! Try your hand at juggling, acrobatics, and more. Fun for the whole family.
- Interactive Games: Engage in exciting games that will keep everyone entertained throughout the day.
- Reggae and Ska Beats: Groove to the beats of classic reggae and ska music, creating an energetic and lively atmosphere that will keep you moving.
- Drum Workshops: Unleash your inner musician and discover the art of drumming with our interactive drum workshops.
- Axe Throwing and Rides: Experience the thrill of axe throwing and enjoy fun rides for all ages.
Shopping and food at the event include:
- Artisan Stalls: Explore a variety of artisan stalls showcasing unique handcrafted items—perfect for souvenirs or special gifts.
- Caribbean Street Food: Satisfy your taste buds with mouth-watering Caribbean street food, bursting with authentic flavours and spices.
- Rum and Cocktail Bar: Quench your thirst at the Rum and Cocktail Bar, offering refreshing Caribbean-inspired drinks to enjoy throughout the day.
In July, Mount Edgcumbe Country Park will be hosting the Ice Cream and Bubbles festival.
To book tickets for Caribbean Family Fun Day, visit: missivyevents.co.uk/buy-tickets/