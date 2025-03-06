A delightful evening of music-making, with much loved arias, duets and popular musical hits is coming to Calstock Arts on May 30.
The evening will see Louise Innes (Mezzo-Soprano), James Cleverton (Baritone) and Jonathan Delbridge (Piano) perform.
Internationally renowned Louise made her Covent Garden debut singing Mercedes (Carmen). Since then her operatic roles have taken her all over the world from the Royal Opera House in London to the La Scala, Milan.
James Cleverton studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Zürich Opera’s International Opera Studio. James’ repertoire ranges from Handel and Wagner to contemporary opera.
He has appeared in principal roles at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, English National Opera, Glyndebourne Festival Opera, Scottish Opera, Welsh National Opera and the major UK opera festivals.
Jonathan Delbridge was brought up in south-east Cornwall. He championed local music-making throughout Cornwall before relocating to Crewkerne where he now runs the South Somerset Music Centre.
With over 20 years’ experience as a professional pianist, he is well known for his dynamic and diverse concert programmes, playing music ranging from classical to jazz and musical theatre, performed on both piano and organ.
His venue appearances range from the iconic Royal Albert Hall and Birmingham Symphony Hall to intimate settings, such as his village church in Lopen, Somerset.