Charlie Hooper-Williams, a pianist and composer who is pushing the boundaries of classical music with the help of modern technology, will be performing at Sterts Theatre this July.
Charlie will be delivering a performance that goes beyond just music, it's an immersive experience where sound and visuals come together in a unique way. Known for his creative approach, Charlie uses Otto, a custom-built algorithmic machine, to turn his music into stunning real-time visual displays.
Otto doesn’t just follow the music; it brings it to life, letting the audience see the music as they hear it. This blend of sound and visuals makes each performance feel like a living work of art.
Inspired by artists like Nils Frahm and Max Cooper, Charlie’s shows are designed to appeal to both music fans and tech enthusiasts. His performances combine emotional depth with technical brilliance, making them a perfect fit for curious minds.
This is a chance to experience classical music in a whole new way - where technology and creativity meet to create something truly special.