Various events will be taking place at Cotehele this spring.
Cotehele consists of an atmospheric Tudor house with Medieval roots, a mill on a historic quay, a glorious garden with valley views and an expansive estate to explore. Every time visitors experience a National Trust day out, they help care for these special places for future generations.
Here is what’s happening at Cotehele in April, May and June:
Oil Painting and knife workshop with Clare Law
April 2, 10.30am-1.30pm
Join local artist Clare Law as she shares her skills in this special workshop, suitable for complete beginners to advanced painters. In this workshop, Clare will demonstrate the step-by-step process of painting with oils and a small painting knife. Each participant will get to try her techniques, developed over her career as a professional landscape artist.
£45pp without paints, £50pp with paints. Booking essential via the website.
Creature Easter at Cotehele
April 5-21, 10am-4pm
Go wild on a family-friendly trail with fun activities celebrating the feathery friends, interesting insects and marvellous mammals that live at Cotehele. Have a go at each of the activities dotted around the garden and collect your chocolate egg at the end (both dairy and vegan and Free From options available).
£3.50 per trail (normal admission charges apply). Booking not required.
Gwel an Bleujenn
April 26, 2-3pm
Help us kick off our Festival of Blossom celebrations at our annual blossom procession. Meet outside Visitor Reception and follow us as we wander through the blossom, enjoy various performances by local groups and give thanks to the flowers and the promise of the fruit that will follow.
Free event (normal admission charges apply). Booking not required.
Blossom BioBlitz
27 April, 10am-4pm
As part of Festival of Blossom, join University of Plymouth for a Blossom BioBlitz in the Mother Orchard at Cotehele. Join us as we take a closer look at the Mother Orchard to uncover a hidden world of amazing orchard wildlife and to help us build a picture of this amazing habitat.
Free event (normal admission charges apply). Booking not required.
Willow Swallows and Dragonflies workshop
May 21, 10.30am-1.30pm
Join local willow artist Jasmine Fassenfelt who will show you how to make swallows and dragonflies out of natural willow. In this three-hour workshop, you will get a feel for how to work with the material and be guided at every stage.
£45pp. Booking essential via the website.
The Kernow Games
May 22-June 1, 10am-4pm
Challenge all the family to Cornish-inspired games around the garden at Cotehele. Try our jam-first cream tea race, challenge each other to see who can catch the most fish, play Cornish Snap and more whilst learning about the Cornish language along the way.
Free event (normal admission charges applies). Booking not required.
Drawn to the Valley Inspired by Turner
May 31-June 8, 11am-4pm
Visit the Victorian Drawing Room to discover work created by members of Drawn to the Valley that have been inspired by J.M.W Turner and his paintings within the Tamar Valley.
Free event (normal admission charges applies). Booking not required.
Mosaic Birds workshop
June 11, 10.30am-1.30pm
In this three-hour workshop, join Kirsty Freeman as she helps you to design and assemble a hanging bird ornament. Kirsty will guide you through the process of cutting ceramic tiles and crockery with small hand tools to assemble your design.
£45pp. Booking essential via the website
For more information and to book places, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele