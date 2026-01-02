VISITORS to Calstock Arts can experience a great night of ‘songs from the sea’ and a few from the land on Friday, January 23.
Based within sight of Calstock, but on the other side of the Tamar, the Tavy Tars come from Bere Ferrers and Tavistock and named after the river that links them.
They have been a crew for around 23 years, and venues and audiences have ranged from shoppers Selfridges in London to a man and his dog on a rainswept night on Cotehele Quay – as well as shanty festivals at Falmouth, Mevagissey and Teignmouth.
Although they sing the odd well-known shanty, they perform many other sea songs, old and new, plus some that are firmly on or under the land.
They love to tell tales about the intriguing back stories in the lyrics of many of their songs, whether in Australia, Canada or just up the Tamar. Their sessions features words as well as music.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/23-january-gallery-bar-special-tavy-tars/
