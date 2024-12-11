THE rugby community up and down the country have rallied around the loved ones of former England international Tom Voyce, who went missing in an area flooded by Storm Darragh at the weekend.
Police fear Mr Voyce, who hails from Truro, has died after trying to cross Abberwick Ford, near Alnwick, Northumberland, in his car which was then pulled along by the current of the river.
Search teams gathered from first light again today and are scouring the banks of the river from the ford between Bolton and Abberwick, all the way to the sea at Alnmouth.
The 43-year-old, who played nine times for England, as well for club sides Bath, Gloucester and Wasps in Premiership Rugby, did not return home from an evening with friends on Saturday.
England Rugby are among those to have expressed its support for Mr Voyce’s family at this very difficult time.
They wrote: “Out thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this extremely challenging time.”
Similar messages have come from Premiership Rugby and the British & Irish Lions, whilst former club Gloucester posted: “We are desperately sad to hear the distressing news regarding our former player and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
Locally, Penryn Rugby Club, one of Mr Voyce’s first clubs in Cornwall, added: “Our thoughts and prayers go to Tom’s family, friends and everyone affected.”
His wife Anna and family have thanked police, friends and the local community for their help and support.
A search has been ongoing since Sunday lunchtime and his vehicle has since been found. However, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died.”