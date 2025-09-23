THE Port Eliot Motor Show has shifted gears, now set for Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5, promising a high-octane weekend packed with cars, music and family fun.
Petrolheads and families alike can enjoy live sets from Black Jack Davey and the Clay Country Wailers, a nostalgic drive-in cinema, bustling auto jumble and car boot, plus a host of children’s activities. Add to that on-site camping, local food and drink stalls, and a full bar with draught beers, and the event is set to buzz day and night.
Displaying vehicles is free, while tickets cost £25 for the full weekend or £12 per day. Families can camp on site for an additional £30 per weekend pitch.
To purchase tickets, visit https://tixmo.co.uk/events/692
