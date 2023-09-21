Nick Tillyer, institute of technology development leader at Truro and Penwith College, said: “The college is thrilled to formally announce this innovative new partnership that not only benefits Imerys’s apprentices but all Engineering learners attending the new STEM and Health Skills Centre in Bodmin. The college is always striving to work with the very best employers and as a world-leader in its field Imerys is no exception. It’s incredibly pleasing we’ve been able to continue to innovate and with our partnership approach add bespoke elements and adaptations to the Apprenticeship programme to maximise results for Imerys.”