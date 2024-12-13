David joined the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry as the new bridge and ferry manager in June 1997 after working abroad in Hong Kong for a number of years. Ask David what he is most proud of achieving in his time at Tamar Crossings and his answer was surprising. It is not the many major engineering achievements or the fact that both the bridge and ferries operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year regardless of the weather conditions.