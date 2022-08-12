Emotional performance at Camelford show
Subscribe newsletter
THE crowds gathered around the main ring in the midday heat hoping to catch a glimpse of the spectacular display put on by professional falconer and horse trainer Jonathan Marshall and his amazing friends.
Jonathan, whose family originate from Poundstock, perfectly demonstrated the beauty and power of these magnificent creatures, that many may recognise from the silver screen.
Amadeus, a stunning Friesian horse, is famed for running along the beach in the infamous Lloyds Bank television advertisement — and what a beauty he is. He graciously greeted showgoers and was only too delighted to received a pat on the head and a carrot treat from passers by.
In the ring his majesty showed as Jonathan, who clearly has a special bond with all his animals, demonstrated the free nature of their spirits.
Joined in the ring by Sonic, the peregrine falcon, the trio put on an exciting, and at times very emotional, show that was not to be missed.
There were gasps and cheers as much to the audiences’ surprise Sonic zoomed through the legs of Amadeus, the pair clearly enjoying the response.
Jonathan said: “My shows are all about demonstrating the free nature of an animal’s spirit. The combination of seeing horses running at liberty and falcons flying freely is extremely powerful.
“My horses and falcons work together, with the falcons reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as they soar through the horses legs — it is quite spectacular to see.”
He added: “We are a regular sight and often go down to the beach at Bude where I let the horse run free across the sand or go for a quick swim.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |