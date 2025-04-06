EMERGENCY services in Saltash have hit out at the reckless actions of a group of youths who set fire to deodorant cans, sparking three separate blazes on a local housing estate.
Devon and Cornwall Police reported that around 5.30pm on Saturday, there were three fires started at the bottom of the Pillmere Estate in the wooded area off Grassmere Way.
Two of the fires were small, but one was much larger, and probably covered 40 meters squared.
In a statement, Saltash Police reported: “The Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were already in the area dealing with the first two fires, so were able to extinguish them quickly before they spread further. However, they could have been busy dealing with a house fire or at a road traffic collision which obviously would have meant a delayed response.
“The area appeared dry and no doubt had they not got there when they did, it would have spread and been a very serious fire.
“It is believed this was started by a group of youths setting fire to deodorant cans.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police online via the Force website or by telephone on 101 quoting crime reference number 50250085016.
Anti-social behaviour is becoming a growing concern for police across South East Cornwall with increasing reports of vandalism, intimidation and reckless behaviour in towns and villages.
Officers say the actions of a small minority - often involving groups of youths - are putting strain on emergency services and impacting the wider community’s sense of safety.
Incidents have ranged from setting fires and damaging public property to verbal abuse and disturbances late at night.
Police are working closely with local councils and schools to address the issue, but warn that continued disruption could lead to tougher enforcement.
Residents are urged to report all incidents promptly.