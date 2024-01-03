A CAR has reportedly crashed into the garden of a property on St Mary's Road in Bodmin.
Emergency services including fire, police and ambulances are at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 10.10am on Wednesday, January 3, following a single-car collision on St Mary’s Road, Bodmin.
"The car collided with a garden wall and ended up in the garden of a property. Fire and ambulance services attended.
"A man and a woman have been extracted from the car and are being assessed by paramedics.
"Level of any injury is unknown at this time."