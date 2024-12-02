A parade of lanterns, elves and sea creatures wove their way across Looe bridge as the community from East and West Looe came together to celebrate the beginning of Christmas.

Festive lanterns made during workshops earlier this month were held high as the procession made its way from Millpool to fireworks and festivities at the seafront. (Picture: Looe Town Council)
The Polperro road closure was lifted to allow the parade to makes its way from Millpool to the seafront.

Looe's 'Gingerbread house' must surely qualify for best dressed pub! (Picture: Kerin McInstosh Cooper)
The procession led by the St Pinnock band wound its way through the town followed by a sea of people eager for mulled wine and Christmas carols laid on by Looe Town Council, and to get a glimpse of Father Christmas.

Santa's elves, Looe Pioneers sang Christmas carols to the residents of Rivermead Residential Home before joining the lantern parade. (Picture: Jonathan Boakes)
Festive fireworks lit up the banjo pier as the town lights were turned on.

Music and merrymaking was enjoyed by over 2000 people at the Torpoint light switch on organised by the Torpoint Town Partnership. (Picture: Torpoint Town Partnership)
Meanwhile in Torpoint, the Grinch was literally taking Father Christmas for a ride as the odd Christmas coupling made their way through the town for the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club.

Arch rivals the Grinch and Father Christmas buried the hatchet for the evening as Torpoint switched on their Christmas lights. (Picture: Marianne Wootton/Torpoint & Rame Peninsula Lions Club)
The light switch on organised by Torpoint Town Partnership hosted an evening of music and entertainment attended by more than 2000 people.