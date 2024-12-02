A parade of lanterns, elves and sea creatures wove their way across Looe bridge as the community from East and West Looe came together to celebrate the beginning of Christmas.
The Polperro road closure was lifted to allow the parade to makes its way from Millpool to the seafront.
The procession led by the St Pinnock band wound its way through the town followed by a sea of people eager for mulled wine and Christmas carols laid on by Looe Town Council, and to get a glimpse of Father Christmas.
Festive fireworks lit up the banjo pier as the town lights were turned on.
Meanwhile in Torpoint, the Grinch was literally taking Father Christmas for a ride as the odd Christmas coupling made their way through the town for the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions Club.
The light switch on organised by Torpoint Town Partnership hosted an evening of music and entertainment attended by more than 2000 people.