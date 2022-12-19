EE has built or upgraded 20 4G sites across Devon and Cornwall since December 2021, as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK.
The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK. In total across the UK, EE has upgraded 1,362 sites since the SRN deal was signed in March 2020, bringing improved connectivity to each UK nation. The Shared Rural Network – an agreement between the UK’s four mobile network operators and UK Government – is aiming to extend 4G coverage to 95% of the UK’s geography by 2025.
EE plans to deliver 36 more upgrades to rural areas in Devon and Cornwall by 2024. Across the UK, a total of around 900 more upgrades are planned, with each UK nation receiving additional coverage. EE has added more than 420 square miles of new EE 4G coverage across the UK in 2022, extending its lead as the UK’s largest 4G network.
Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT Group, said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected. Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that. EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”
The 20 rural areas in Devon and Cornwall that have received 4G upgrades from EE via the SRN in the last 12 months include:
Devon
Burrator Reservoir (and Dartmoor National Park), Branscombe, Lyme Regis, High Bickington, Black Dog
Cornwall
Wadebridge (and A39), Polzeath, Carnon Downs (and A39), Bugle, East Taphouse (and A390 / A38)
Rural areas that are to have 4G upgrades from EE by 2024 include:
Devon
Fairy Cross (and A39 road), Great Torrington (and A386), South Brent (and Dartmoor National Park), Cullompton (and M5), Lynton
Cornwall
Padstow, Treen and Porthmeor, Portscatho, Downderry, Launceston (and (A30)