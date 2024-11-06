THE best apprentices, employers and mentors have been shortlisted for the 2025 Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards – and your vote counts.
Inspirational personal stories have been received across 18 award categories from employers and training providers throughout Cornwall.
Chef apprentice Piers Smith from Fowey has a hearing impediment and learning needs that give him a unique outlook on life. The victim of school bullying, he was worried about stepping back into education and his first day at college was the first time he’d left Fowey on his own. He has since delivered an increase in profit for his employer and raised over £1,000 for charity.
Hospitality apprentice Toby Phillips, from Wadebridge, has committed a lot of energy and focus to succeed while overcoming personal challenges. He has progressed from entry-level tasks at work to running his own section of the restaurant in Rock and training new team members, as well as managing the workload of English and maths qualifications.
This year’s Apprentice of the Year was James Angliss, a degree-level Chartered Surveyor apprentice who was also named Construction and Trade Occupations Apprentice of the Year for his exceptional success following a life-changing diagnosis of Inflammatory bowel disease. He went on to achieve two promotions, project-managing a multi-million-pound breast screening equipment replacement programme at the Royal Cornwall Hospital. “Apprenticeships are a great pathway, and I’ve benefited a great deal out of it,” he said.
This year’s awards have seen the biggest-ever response, with more than 140 nominations across 18 categories including two newbies - Nursing & Clinical, and Healthcare & Early Years - to reflect the recent innovation and growth in these sectors.
The ceremony will take place at Eden Project on February 7, presented by Neil and Saffy from Hits Radio Cornwall’s Breakfast Show. This is the second year Eden has hosted the event, which outgrew its traditional college venue with over 200 in attendance earlier this year.
Voting closes on November 20 at www.truro-penwith.ac.uk/cornwall-apprenticeship-awards/public-vote