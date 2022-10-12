School begins to engage with parents network
One school in Saltash hopes to create a parent network which offers opportunities for parents and carers to receive support and support each other.
Fountain Head House School hopes to create a parental network through a series of monthly coffee morning held on-site at the school. Parents and carers of pupils at the school are encouraged to get together and chat with other parents and staff in an informal setting.
Headteacher Thereza de Lucca said: “We want to create opportunities for our parents and carers to receive support where needed, support each other and to celebrate their children’s achievements.
“Being a parent can be both rewarding and challenging. Particularly for parents and carers of children with special educational needs. So, by offering this platform we are encouraging parents and carers to ask for support where needed, share tips and ideas and also build new relationships.
“We are planning to introduce regular ‘afternoon tea’ events to the schedule too, whereby parents and carers and others with particular areas of knowledge and experience will do a short presentation on a topic of interest, with the opportunity to discuss the topic as a group and ask questions,” added Thereza.
“The afternoon teas, to be held once per term, will be a great way for parents and carers to keep up-to-date, and also feel part of our very special Fountain Head House School community. In addition to these events, we are introducing School Community Days, once a term, which will include parents and carers meeting with teachers.”
