THE mayor of Camborne, who instigated an emotional public meeting for worried parents earlier this year, has said the resignation of Athena Learning Trust chief executive officer (CEO) Ben Parnell is the “best news”.
Cllr James Ball, divisional member for Camborne Roskear & Tuckingmill at Cornwall Council, has welcomed the news that Mr Parnell is to step down from his role this summer. Cllr Ball was left shocked following a meeting last month in which he claims Mr Parnell told him he was “untouchable”.
“He’s gone from saying he was ‘untouchable’ about a month ago to resigning – that’s quite a change,” Cllr Ball told us.
During Mr Parnell’s four-year tenure with the multi-academy trust, parents spoke out about harsh punishments and the large number of student suspensions - some of the highest in the UK. They also raised concerns about SEND provision and education, health and care plans (EHCP).
Many parents said their children’s mental health had been impacted as a result, and several Cornwall councillors spoke out against the schools’ regime.
Parents, carers and former pupils spoke through tears at public meetings called earlier this year to discuss the issues at Launceston College, Camborne Science and International Academy (CSIA), and Pool Academy. The meeting in Camborne was organised by Cllr Ball after he was contacted by around 50 concerned parents.
Following a meeting he had with Mr Parnell and the heads of the Camborne and Pool schools in April, Cllr Ball said: “I will not elaborate on the details of the meeting, but I was appalled by the attitude that was on display, as were others present.
“I would like to clarify that I do not respond well to threats and am not accountable to the heads or the CEO. I am accountable to my electorate and their young people.”
With the news of Mr Parnell’s departure, Cllr Ball told us he is now prepared to elaborate on some of the details of that meeting. He said Mr Parnell told him he was “untouchable”, and that he didn’t answer to “a local councillor, the local authority or even Ofsted, only the Department for Education”.
“He also said the hardest group of young people to teach are deprived white children from a coastal area,” added Cllr Ball, who said his phone had “blown up” following the news that Mr Parnell was standing down.
“It’s probably the best news that we could have hoped for, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. Whoever the board appoints now is going to have to take a different approach.
“We’re still keeping pressure on because whoever takes the position needs to know we’re not going to tolerate the draconian rules being handed out to the young people of Cornwall.”
Cllr Ball added: “We want to see a change in all schools in Cornwall – that’s why we’ve got a motion going to full council in a couple of weeks to set up an advisory group looking at school policies and the mental health and wellbeing of students in schools in Cornwall.”
A spokesperson for Athena Learning Trust said: “At our meeting with Cllr Ball, we discussed the fact that within the education sector nationally, there is rightly a spotlight on supporting isolated coastal and rural communities.
“At Athena, we believe this focus by the Department for Education is correct, as historically educational disadvantage in the South West has been quite entrenched.
“As a trust we remain dedicated to delivering world-class support that transforms the lives of our communities. The trust also remains committed to working with elected representatives in the best interests of our communities; this will include ongoing meetings with MPs and councillors.”
The spokesperson did not comment on Cllr Ball’s statement that Mr Parnell called himself “untouchable”.
In a press release sent out by the trust this week, Mr Parnell said: “It’s been a privilege to lead Athena over the last four years and I know the future for our schools is extremely bright. I leave behind a capable and dedicated team who are passionate about improving educational outcomes and life chances for young people across the South West.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.