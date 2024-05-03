LOCAL residents and visitors who are travelling to the Eden Project this coming half term can expect a program of exciting experiences to get involved in during the Festival of Imagination.
There will be immersive theatre performances, collaborative art projects, augmented reality storytelling and lots more as the popular festival returns to the biomes.
The event is set to take place from May 25 to June 2 and promises to host a week of celebration and creativity for the whole family.
Visitors can head down to the Blockbuster Factory to immerse themselves into an award-winning show where their involvement impacts how the story unfolds.
Elsewhere visitors can enjoy the Anansi and the Lost Sun puppet show where they can learn all about the art of puppetry.
Additionally, One Drum will be showcasing live African music drumming, dancing and acrobatics where visitors can take part in drumming workshops.
For technology-lovers, interactive activities based on Looking for the Cloud - a fascinating augmented reality experience created by Bath Spa University Creative Computing researchers - will explore how the internet and our devices are connected and how they use energy.
In the Game Lounge, gamers can dive head first into the world of design with Mind Feast Games.
Those who wish to take part in a huge collaborative art project can leave their mark on The Mossy Carpet. This artwork explores the importance of moss and the power of community action.
The popular Book Nook will also one returning – complete with blankets, pillows, cushions, colouring in sheets and a range of children’s books. This relaxing area will also play host to daily storytelling by visiting authors Sarah Underwood and Rebecca Cobb (May 25), Craig Barr Green (May 26 to 29), Suzanna Hubbard (May 30 to 31), Emma Yarlett (June 1) and Rachel Bright (June 2).
Tamsyn Lewis, the Eden Project’s Living Theatre Production Manager, said: “We are incredibly excited for the return of our popular Festival of Imagination event and this year promises to be even bigger with music, art, literature and interactive experiences for all ages.
“Our hope is that Festival of Imagination will give children access to art and culture that can inspire, empower and provoke questions while having lots of fun along the way. We are sure families will find something for everyone at the Eden Project this May half term."
Alongside the festival, visitors can also enjoy a new exhibition presenting a powerful and immersive film by internationally acclaimed British artist and Turner Prize nominee Cornelia Parker
Additionally, set against the backdrop of the biomes, the arena will be transformed into a magical movie setting for three nights from May 25 to 27, courtesy of Adventure Cinema.