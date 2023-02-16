Iconic hitmakers the Pet Shop Boys have been announced as the latest addition to the Eden Sessions lineup.
The legendary duo, responsible for a tranch of memorable hits in their 42 year musical career, will be playing their two-hour audio-visual 'Dreamworld' Greatest Hits celebration set under the lights and biomes of The Eden Project on June 28 this year.
Since signing to Parlophone records in 1985, the duo, comprising of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have achieved 42 Top 30 singles in the UK, including 22 Top 10 hits and four number ones - West End Girls, It's a Sin, Always on my mind and Rent.
A recent set on the Glastonbury 'Other Stage' received rave reviews, including from the Guardian describing it as "simply one of the best collections of songs in the whole of pop music”
Tickets for the event cost £76 plus a £9.90 booking fee - a total of £85.90.
The Eden Sessions will also feature performances from Lionel Richie (June 7), The War on Drugs (June 18) and Jack Johnson (June 23).
They are already available for Inside Track Passholders to purchase and will go on general sale at 5 pm on Monday, February 20.
Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Pet Shop Boys will be bringing their acclaimed greatest hits tour to Eden. Their stunning production set against the iconic backdrop of the Biomes will be a breathtaking and unique experience.”