The annual Santas on the Run event at the Eden Project raised £30,000 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
The popular fundraiser saw 800 supporters of all ages, dressed in a range of Christmas costumes, take on the festive two-kilometre route which included Eden’s Mediterranean biome.
Festive-themed stations, which included a selfie with the elf, and snow, song and sweet stations, sponsored by local businesses Polymermedics, Moose Toys, Mister Modular and Steve Andrews Tyres, meant more money was raised by those taking part will go straight to the charity.
CHSW events fundraiser Kiley Pearce said: “This event is growing year on year. It was incredible to see the effort participants went to this year with their festive outfits.
“This really added to the amazing atmosphere on the day, and we hope those that took part made magical memories to kick off their festive celebrations.”
Money raised from Santas on the Run will go towards the £12million annual cost to run CHSW’s three hospices, including Little Harbour in St Austell.
They provide free support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, including respite, palliative care, end-of-life care, bereavement support and resilience stays, as well as support in families’ own homes.
CTC Medical provided medical cover for the day, with Rewind Radio, Magic Matt’s Fun Show, Heather Kerr, South West Philharmonia & Chorus and JammyMess on entertainment duties. Volunteers and marshals watched over proceedings.