THE Eden Project has announced its new group CEO with the upcoming departure of its current executive.
The organisation has revealed that Andy Jasper will be its new group chief executive officer, replacing Rob Chatwin who will step down in September after nearly three years in the role.
Andy is joining the Eden Project from the National Trust where he is currently the director of gardens and parklands.
In his current role, he is responsible for more than 500 years of horticultural heritage across 222 gardens and parklands. He is head of profession for a team of more than 750 horticulturists and around 50 apprentices.
This will be Andy’s second period at the Eden Project, having previously spent 13 years as the project’s head of research and evaluation where he specialised in understanding and communicating the social and economic impact of the organisation in Cornwall.
Andy’s experience also spans projects in Germany and South Africa as well as initiatives in the UK including the Castlefield Viaduct Garden Project and securing Gertrude Jekyll’s house and garden, Munstead Wood, for the nation. He recently oversaw the design and delivery of the Octavia Hill Garden which was voted People’s Choice at the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Andy said: “As a Cornishman, I look forward to returning to the spectacular Eden Project in Cornwall, where I laid the foundations of a global career.
“It is such an honour to be chosen to lead the Eden Project, one of the most important, unique and forward-looking organisations of this century. We will pull out every stop to deliver the innovative new Eden Projects in Morecambe – where I have family links - and Dundee.
“I can’t wait to rejoin and lead, nurture and support the fantastic team as we take the Eden Project into its next chapter.”
Orna NiChionna, chair of the Eden Trust, said: “We are delighted to have recruited Andy Jasper as our next CEO. His career is completely aligned with our mission, ethos and level of ambition and he comes with a compelling track record of leading, motivating and empowering teams as well as delivering major capital projects that result in true transformation.”