East Looe Town Trust receive donation
Wednesday 12th October 2022 4:00 pm
An aerial view of Looe, which is to receive a £2.3m grant for its planned flood defence and regeneration works. (Picture: Chensiyuan )
East Looe Town Trust have received a boost to support their biodiversity work maintaining the Wooldown Bee Glades.
Trelay Holiday Park, along with their fundraising visitors, have donated £500 to East Looe Town Trust to aid in the maintenance of the Wooldown Bee Glades. Opened up in 2016, after tall bramble and bracken which covered the area was removed, views over the bay which had been unseen for years were revealed.
