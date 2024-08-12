A FIRE in the centre of Looe has closed Higher Market Street.
The fire was attended by appliances from Looe, Liskeard and Callington in the early hours of Monday.
A spokesperson for the Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service: “On arrival a fire was located in an external bin and had spread to a nearby building. Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.”
Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are currently assisting our fire colleagues with a temporary road closure, which is likely to remain for some time, on Higher Market Street, East Looe while they deal with a fire at a property.”