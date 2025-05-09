CALSTOCK welcomed Spring in its very own unique way this May Day.

The Calstock May Day Revels celebrate the coming of spring with the ancient legend of the origins of the local Tamar and Tavy rivers.

A record number of musicians and dancers joined the procession through the village to welcome the coming of spring. Picture: Mandy Haxby. ( )

The Giant Tavy led a procession through the village accompanied by a record number of around 50 musicians playing the May Day Revel.

The evening procession captured the imagination of musicians and dancers as it wound its way through the village to the village hall. Picture: Mandy Haxby. ( )

Local children enacted a play about the legend of Tavy and Tamara by the village hall, while the Mummers play was topical and highly amusing, reported organiser Rosie Fierek.

The May Day Revels in Calstock are based on the ancient legend of the origins of the Tavy and Tamar rivers. Picture: Mandy Haxby. ( )