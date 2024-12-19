IT IS going to be a very merry Christmas for Looe as A387 the reopens just in time for Christmas.
With the removal of the last scaffolding from the site on Wednesday, December 18, the team from Cornwall Highways is now confident all restrictions to the road will be lifted by Friday, December 20.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Highways said: “The project team have risen to the challenge, and we're delighted to report that the scaffold was removed yesterday afternoon.
“With that complete we are now confident all works on Polperro Road will be completed by the end of this Friday, just in time for the festive break, allowing normal traffic flow to resume. Thank you once again for your collaboration and support.”
Works to stabilise the wall and slope which slid on to the Polperro Road in March started in November with long diversions in place and the community of Looe effectively divided in two. The road closure was lifted early, and traffic lights reinstated for all traffic just ahead of the Looe Christmas light switch-on and lantern parade.
Simultaneous works at North Road however are set to continue with the road remaining closed during the holiday period and set to reopen in January.
Cllr for Looe East and Deviock, Armand Toms said: “This project has gone better than expected. Well done to everyone involved and good news for the town.”
Looe mayor Cllr Tony Smith added: “We’re delighted to hear the positive update on the Polperro Road project. The Cornwall Highways team’s hard work has been exceptional, and it’s a welcome gift to the town ahead of Christmas.
“While North Road will remain closed for final works, we look forward to its completion in early January. A big thank you to everyone involved, and I wish the whole community a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”
“On Christmas Day, Santa Claus and his elves will now be able to deliver to the whole of Looe and SE Cornwall without worrying about traffic lights or diversions for Polperro Road; everywhere is lit up with Christmas Lights to help them find their way!” said Cllr Jim Candy, Cornwall Councillor for Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos. He added: “Thanks to the great work by Cormac and the team for getting the road open early.”