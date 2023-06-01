A spokesman for GWR said at the time of the ban: “From Sunday, May 21 customers will no longer be able to bring e-scooters onto GWR trains or stations. This follows a number of incidents on the UK rail and tube network where e scooters with lithium batteries have been associated with severe overheating, increasing the risk of fire.“If unchecked this carries particular risks in enclosed spaces on board trains. Unlike other personal mobility devices such as e bikes or mobility scooters, e scooters are not currently regulated, and are not required to meet minimum safety standards for vehicles.