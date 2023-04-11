AS the world becomes increasingly aware of the importance of sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, electric bikes have emerged as a practical solution for transportation.
Electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, offer a multitude of benefits over traditional cars, including reduced environmental impact, improved health and fitness, and significant cost savings.
This is why the Cornish cycling community are excited about the grand opening of Fully Charged in Liskeard, the UK’s leading eBike retailer.
The new store is located in Liskeard town centre and is only a few minutes’ walk from the train station.
The store is managed by Fully Charged Partner and cycling enthusiast Chris Childs, who brings with him over 10 years of eBike industry experience.
Initially a pathfinder in the digital photo print sector, Chris chose in 2011 to concentrate on the ‘next ‘big thing’. Even back then, he could see the merit of the eBike around the steep Cornish hills.
“We are thrilled to be opening our new store in Liskeard. My team are committed to providing the UK with the best eBike services and expertise, and we are excited to bring our passion for cycling to the whole of the South West.
Fully Charged Cornwall silent-launched in January 2022.
Open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, Fully Charged Cornwall offers a wide range of the world’s leading electric bike brands, including Benno Bikes, Gocycle, Moustache Bikes, Riese and Müller, Super73, Tern Bicycles, Vintage Electric, Desiknio and Urban Arrow.
For more information about Fully Charged and its services, visit www.fullycharged.com.