THE Duke of Cornwall officially opened a new access road for Mousehole Association Football Club (AFC) during a visit to Cornwall.
The road, which dramatically improved access to the club’s Trungle Parc ground, was made possible through a consortium of businesses and community partners initiated by The Duke himself.
For years, the only route to Mousehole AFC had run along a narrow, pothole-ridden lane through the nearby village of Paul — a long-standing source of frustration for residents, visiting teams, and supporters alike. The poor condition and limited width of the lane caused congestion, vehicle damage, and logistical challenges for the growing club.
After hearing about the difficulties faced by the local community, The Duke brought together CRH — a global leader in building materials — and a range of industry partners to develop a long-term solution. The resulting project transformed access to the ground, with a new road and parking facilities that eased congestion in Paul and opened new opportunities for sport, community events, and local development.
During his visit, His Royal Highness toured the completed road and met representatives from the partner organisations who made the project possible. The Duke then met local residents inside the clubhouse and spoke with youth and senior players training on the pitch to hear firsthand how the new access had benefited the club and wider community.
Construction of the road took place over the summer at no cost to Mousehole AFC, thanks to generous in-kind contributions from a consortium of leading companies, including ISC (GRS Group), Maen Karne (GRS Group), Tarmac, Griffiths, Holcim, Colas, Cormac and Keyline.
Nicknamed “The Seagulls,” Mousehole AFC is the most westerly club in the English football pyramid. Despite hailing from the tiny village of Paul — home to just 500 residents — the club had enjoyed remarkable success, competing in the Southern League against teams from much larger towns and cities.
Mousehole AFC has also built a strong reputation as a development hub for young players released by professional academies, attracting talent from clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Cardiff City, and Queens Park Rangers.
The new access road marked a major milestone in the club’s journey to being the newest Cornish football success story with hopes being high that the newly inaugurated road will improve safety, accessibility, and opportunity for both the team and the surrounding community.
