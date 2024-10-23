A STUDENT at Duchy College Stoke Climsland has been recognised for her bravery and dedication to helping others.
Ruby Reid, Level 2 Animal Care student from Duchy College Stoke Climsland, has been announced as the first winner of the national ‘Saffie’s Smile Award’.
The newly established award celebrates children aged 16 or under who have demonstrated remarkable character and gone above and beyond to support others.
Ruby was recognised for her outstanding bravery in overcoming adversity and her commitment to helping those around her.
The Roussos family, who set up the Saffie’s Smile Awards in memory of their daughter Saffie, who was the youngest member of the Manchester arena terror attack, surprised Ruby at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire last month, and presented her with the award while the teen was fulfilling a lifelong dream of feeding giraffes.
Ruby said: “I just can’t believe I was even nominated, let alone won. Mum says I am special but I don’t think I am. I’m just a normal teenager.”
As well as winning the first ever award, Ruby and her family were presented with a trip to New York City, the place where the award was initially launched by The Sun in July.
Ruby added: “It was such a special surprise and such a shock. Things like this don’t happen to me, it’s both surreal and absolutely brilliant. I cannot believe I’m going to New York. Andrew and Lisa Roussos have been so warm and wonderful to me, I’ll never, ever be able to thank them enough for picking me as their winner. It means more than I could ever put into words.”
Ruby is now looking forward to working with mammals, fish or bugs in the future, meanwhile gaining specialised training and qualifications at the college.
Hannah James, study programme manager for animal science at Duchy College Stoke Climsland, said: “We are incredibly proud of Ruby. Her story is truly moving and she embodies the very qualities that the Saffie’s Smile Award seeks to recognise. She loves working with animals and we look forward to seeing where her course takes her.”