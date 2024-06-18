MEMBERS of the public are invited to an exciting, fun-filled event at Duchy College Stoke Climsland on Sunday, June 23.
Nestled in stunning rolling hills and home to the innovative Future Farm, the Stoke Climsland campus of The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) is the picturesque setting for a memorable family outing.
The event promises a wide range of activities and entertainment for visitors of all ages.
Highlights include the exhilarating ‘Extreme Bike Battle’, impressive heavy horse displays, All Steps Formation Team demonstrations, archery, live music and more.
Families can enjoy tractor and trailer rides, face painting and an array of local food and drink.
Additionally, local exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.
As a dog-friendly venue, Duchy College Stoke Climsland welcome furry friends to join in the fun, with the RSPCA Cornwall branch hosting a family dog show.
The site also offers free onsite parking, with a dedicated area for disabled parking to ensure accessibility for all attendees.
Doors open on Sunday, June 23, between 10am to 4pm.
Tickets can be found on the Duchy College events page, www.duchy.ac.uk/family-fun-day