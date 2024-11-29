DRIVERS planning to use the A38 Saltash Tunnel over the next two weeks are advised to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys.
From Tuesday, December 3, the tunnel will be closed on weeknights only, from 8pm to 6am, to enable survey work and other preparatory work to take place ahead of next year’s generational refurbishment scheme.
During the overnight closures, December 3-7 and December 9-14, traffic will follow the standard B3271 and North Road diversion routes.
The first phase of the Tunnel and Traffic Control System upgrade – including electrical distribution, new LED lighting, fans and electronic signage – is scheduled to start early next year, and in readiness, the pre-Christmas survey work will involve trial holing, manhole replacement and gully repairs.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “The major modernisation upgrade represents a £25 million investment from National Highways to improve journeys and maintain the safe operation of the tunnel for many years to come.”