A driver was arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police after overturning his car in Wadebridge.
Officers from Bodmin police station attended reports of a vehicle on its roof on Thursday morning (December 21).
Upon arrival, it transpired that the man had been out drinking with friends, and upon being breathalysed, blew over double the legal road limit.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "As part of #OpLimit, Devon and Cornwall Police are highlighting some of our drink/drug driving arrests.
"In the morning of December 21, officers from Bodmin attended a vehicle on its roof in Wadebridge. The driver had been out drinking with friends. Following a road side breath test he blew double the legal limit. He was arrested and taken to custody."