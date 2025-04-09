AFTER being crowned CUPRA Retailer of the Year, we’re now proud to announce Dales SEAT Summercourt has also been named SEAT Retailer of the Year — “We’ve done it again – twice!”
That gives the team two nationally recognised awards in one year – a huge achievement.
With Scorrier also ranking in the UK’s top three, this was a win for the whole Dales family.
“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Danny Fox, sales manager. “These awards reflect our team’s passion and the loyalty of our incredible customers.”
Luke Hart, trainee sales manager, added: “Winning both the SEAT and CUPRA titles is phenomenal. We’re committed to delivering the very best service, every day.”
Dales SEAT & CUPRA Summercourt is part of Dales Cornwall, serving Cornwall for over 60 years.