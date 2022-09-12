At St Mary’s (Callington) and our churches across this region we have opened up our doors for people to come and sit, pray, light a candle and leave messages in books of condolence at this sad time. When I heard the single muffled Bell ringing out today at St Marys, it affected me emotionally. I’d seen this emotion already in my family and now it just rolled in waves over me as I drew nearer. I had to go and sit in tower with the bell ringers and felt the weight of the message they were ringing out.