Donation to support creation of sensory learning areas
Subscribe newsletter
Burraton Primary School was delighted to receive a £700 donation from the Saltash Legends recently, which will help update the Burraton School Area Resource Base’s garden area.
On a chilly Christmas Eve 2021, the Saltash Legends held their annual football match charity event. This year, one of the chosen charities to receive an incredible amount from this amazing fundraising was Burraton Area Resource Base (ARB) at Burraton Primary School.
The ARB is a provision for 20 pupils with significant and complex needs. In September 2020, they opened a purpose-built building funded by the Local Authority, specifically designed to meet the needs of the children.
The children are very happy and settled in their new building, but their garden area has needed a bit more TLC.
Adan Stiff and Sam Borthwick organise, and take part, in a charity football match each year at Saltmill in Saltash, raising money for local charities. After two years of not being able to run the charity event due to Covid restrictions, Burraton School were delighted to be approached to be one of the charities to benefit from the event in December so that they can develop their ARB outdoor space.
On Friday, they received an amazing cheque for £700. This was presented to Mrs Tamblyn, head teacher, along with pupils Emily and Lennon, and members of the ARB staff. The money will be used to create play and learning areas that will meet the sensory needs of the children and to build communication. Raised beds will be created to enable accessible areas for all to enjoy planting activities. The children are currently busy planning their dream gardens as part of their learning in class. They are very excited and very grateful.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |