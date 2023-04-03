And estimates based on claims data from the UK’s leading rural insurer show South West farm animals worth £273,429 were severely injured or killed by dogs last year, making it the second worst affected region by cost in England. Roz Hills, NFU Mutual’s South West Regional Manager, said: “The Easter holidays see many people exploring Devon and Cornwall’s beautiful countryside, but they must remember these idyllic rural destinations are key to farmers’ livelihoods and are home to thousands of sheep and new-born lambs.