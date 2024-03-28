A dog owner from Millbrook is celebrating after a gaining a string of wins at this year’s iconic show, Crufts.
An avid dog show competitor, Tanya Stansbury has attended Crufts with her mother for several years and has competed with a number of her dogs in a variety of classes.
Tanya explained: “We always enjoy showing, meeting up with friends from across the world and of course, shopping!”
This year, Tanya travelled up to the NEC in Birmingham with her Dobermann dog, ‘Woodbriar Fix Up Look Sharp JW ShCM ShCEx VW’, also known as ‘Razi’.
At the show Razi won the best veteran dog for the second year in a row.
Tanya also gained a number of other wins at the show with other dogs – all of which now have a lifetime qualification at attend the show.
‘Swyndwr Snapchat at Woodbriar JW ShCEx OSW’ (aka Ziva) was very highly commended in open bitch.
Tanya added: “A quality class full of champions.”
‘Swnydwr Wassap’ (Bruno) won very highly commended in open dog.
‘UK & Croatian Champion Domburg By Appointment at Woodbriar ShCEx’ (Leon) won very highly commended in open dog.
Tanya added: “It's always an honour to compete with the best of the best. Winning is just the icing on the cake.”