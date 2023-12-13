A dog park in Callington has been rewarded at the 2023 DogFriendly awards.

Charwell Dog Adventures and Wacky Woofers Dog Shop won the Best DogFriendly Park in the UK award at the event.

Yvette Connell, owner of the park, commented: “We are overwhelmed by receiving the award. The DogFriendly UK Award is voted for by our customers and the feedback received was so positive.

“We have a small farm, but couldn’t make money out of our land, so diversification was our only option!

“But we didn’t want to have just walking paddock that was a field. It had to be an adventure! Somewhere where dogs can get enrichment and also a place were it wasn’t a chore to take dogs for a walk.

“Also a place where kids could have fun with their fur baby’s.”

“We have lots of projects on the go and want to create a one stop shop for all your doggie needs.”