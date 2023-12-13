Charwell Dog Adventures and Wacky Woofers Dog Shop won the Best DogFriendly Park in the UK award at the event.
Yvette Connell, owner of the park, commented: “We are overwhelmed by receiving the award. The DogFriendly UK Award is voted for by our customers and the feedback received was so positive.
“We have a small farm, but couldn’t make money out of our land, so diversification was our only option!
“But we didn’t want to have just walking paddock that was a field. It had to be an adventure! Somewhere where dogs can get enrichment and also a place were it wasn’t a chore to take dogs for a walk.
“Also a place where kids could have fun with their fur baby’s.”
“We have lots of projects on the go and want to create a one stop shop for all your doggie needs.”