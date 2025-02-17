THE Dobwalls Beer Festival has once again shown its incredible community spirit by donating £4,000 to the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The much-loved, annual event is well known for celebrating great beer, cider and live entertainment, but equally it plays a vital role in supporting local causes.
A highlight on the calendar since 2009, the festival has now raised almost £30,000 for the life-saving service.
Despite the challenging weather, festival-goers; spirits remained undamped with everyone enjoying a fantastic time.
Looking ahead to this year’s festival, which will be held July 25-26, the committee are planning to elevate the event even further, partnering with Dobwalls Football Club, who will host the festival, ensuring a bigger and better experience.
Although the format will stay largely unchanged, among the exciting new additions is a family fun day on the Saturday, including a variety of activities for all ages.