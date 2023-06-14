Theatre Royal Plymouth are proud to be producing and presenting a series of Barn Dances across seven local venues.
Hitting the road for a dosey-doe-ing adventure, TRP are inviting people to join them for an evening of live music from the Freedom Fields Ceilidh Band, dancing, delicious local beers, ciders and, of course, pasties!
Throughout July and August, the Barn Dances will be visiting Launceston Town Hall, Sparkwell Parish (Plymouth), Calstock Hall, Tavistock Town Hall, Pensilva Millennium House, Totnes Civic Hall and the final stop will be Ivybridge Rugby Club.
TRP’s Chief Executive and Executive Producer, James Mackenzie-Blackman, said: “We are so looking forward to a summer on the road across beautiful South Devon and Cornwall. We know we have many loyal audience members in the towns and villages we are visiting who have come to TRP for many years. Our Barn Dance Tour is a thank you to them for their loyal support but also a way for us to meet some new people, on their doorstep.”
Sara Rhodes, Associate Director, Co-Curated and Outdoor Work at TRP said: “It’s super exciting to be heading out on the road this summer with our Barn Dances, celebrating community and regional traditions.
“We are working with some brilliant people in fantastic venues across Devon and Cornwall. It’s going to be a lot of fun!”
Dust off your dancing shoes, grab a partner, and get ready for a family-friendly day or night out, sponsored by the Cornwall Bakery.
Tickets start from £10 and there are group bookings available: theatreroyal.com/barn-dances-2023/
Full list of dates and times:
Launceston Town Hall – Saturday, July 22 12pm – 4pm and 6pm – 10pm
Sparkwell Parish Hall – Tuesday, July 25 6pm – 10pm
Calstock Hall – Thursday, July 27 6pm – 10pm
Tavistock Town Hall – Saturday, July 29 12pm – 4pm and 6pm – 10pm, Sunday 30th July 12pm – 4pm and 6pm – 10pm
Pensilva Millennium House – Thursday, August 3 6pm – 10pm
Totnes Civic Hall – Saturday, August 5 12pm – 4pm & 6pm – 10pm, Sunday, August 6 12pm – 4pm & 6pm – 10pm
Ivybridge Rugby Club – Friday, August 11 6pm – 10pm