Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 43-year-old man from the Bodmin area.
Roger Daniel Chambers is wanted in connection to reports of burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Chambers is described as being a black male, around 6 ft tall, of a muscular build and with shaved hair.
His last known location was Kinsman Estate in Bodmin, however he also has links to Plymouth and Devonport.
Anyone who sees Chambers is asked to not approach him, but call 999, quoting log number 227 of 14 September.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.