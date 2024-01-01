THE British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling for the nation to kick start their 2024 by having a declutter and donating any unwanted Christmas gifts.
Decluttering can make the home feel much calmer post-Christmas, so whether it’s a jumper that doesn’t fit, a game you won’t play, or a book you already have, the BHF will welcome any generous donations which can be resold to fund lifesaving research.
Rather than let your unwanted items gather dust, simply pop them in the post by downloading a freepost label or take them down to your local BHF shop.
The BHF gladly receives any quality items including clothing, jewellery, books, and games, and saves over 56,000 tonnes of goods from going to landfill every year.
Dr Helen Nuttall is a BHF retail ambassador, doctor of neuroscience and charity shop influencer.
She says: “This new year, I’ll be decluttering and donating any unwanted items to the BHF. Donating to charity and having a clear out can increase dopamine in your brain and help you escape the January blues.
“With prices continuing to rise, it’s important to keep our charity shop shelves stocked for those who might need them. So, if there are any Christmas gifts lying around that you won’t use, consider donating them to your local BHF!”
Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation says: “At the BHF, we depend on the generous donations from the public to continue to fund our lifesaving research. If you find yourself with one or two unused gifts lying around, why not make use of them and start the new year off by giving back?
“If you have any items that you want to donate, simply drop them off at any of our 680 BHF shops or post them for free. Every item sold will help keep families together for Christmases to come!”
Decluttering tips from the BHF:
1 Ask for help. Get your family and friends involved and ask them to help find items they might not use after Christmas. Children and teenagers can search their rooms for quality gadgets, games, and toys to give to charity.
2 Start small. Declutter in small chunks. Set small goals, like clearing a certain drawer or wardrobe. Any quality items you won’t use can be donated, including phones and tablets. There are simple steps on our website on how to get devices ready to donate, and all data will be erased by the BHF using software before being resold.
3 Set a routine. Rather than tackling it all at once, set decluttering as a daily activity. Once you have finished one large declutter, you can spend 30 minutes each day topping it up and keeping your spaces clear.