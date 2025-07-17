A DJ has pulled out from performing at Boardmasters following claims the festival is owned by a company with direct investments in weapons manufacturers and financial ties to the state of Israel.
Conducta, which is spearheading the new wave of UK garage, states the “boycott” is the most effective way to show “solidarity with freedom struggles.”
Vision Nine, which organises Boardmasters, told the Voice Newspapers and that it “fully respect and support, without judgement, an artist's right to make the decision on whether or not to perform at the festival.”
Conducta stated on his Instagram page: “I will no longer be performing at Boardmasters or Boiler Room Ibiza due to both being owned by KK - a firm with direct investments in weapons manufacturers and financial ties to the state of Israel.
“I stand with the people of Palestine and oppressed people everywhere, and believe that as artists, we should be mindful of our endorsements and the impact we have on communities. We should continue, worldwide, to keep each other accountable where we can, and where possible, make a difference with real intention.
“I'm well aware that private equity is embedded in many spaces, particularly music (a separate conversation is needed on that) and I've been deliberating on how best to respond since learning of the acquisition, which came after I had already accepted the shows earlier this year.
“I've seen other artists and my peers navigate this both publicly and privately in their own way, but ultimately decided that donating my fees from both shows would be an empty gesture.
“Following the boycott is, for me, the most effective way to show solidarity with freedom struggles, as I could not in good conscience play these shows.”
A spokesperson for Boardmasters said: “We fully respect and support, without judgement, an artist's right to make the decision on whether or not to perform at the festival. The festival will be making no further comment.”
The announcement from Conducta follows Newquay Porth and Tretherras Cornwall councillor’s appeal to organisers Vision Nine to review and “if appropriate” revoke Bob Vylan’s appearance from Boardmasters after the frontman of the punk group Bobby Vylan led chants at Glastonbury of "free, free Palestine" and "death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces), which were broadcast by the BBC.
