A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 123(2A) and 127 of the Local Government Act 1972 that Bodmin Town Council intends to dispose of an area of public open space being land at Priory Park, Bodmin. The area which is proposed to be leased comprises approximately 786 square metres of land. It is intended that a lease for a term of 10 years of the area be granted to KBSK Performing Arts CIC (Company No 11306102) whose registered office is at 6-12 Lower Bore Street, Bodmin PL31 2JK for the purpose of a siting a modular building which is only to be used as a dance studio. Copies of a plan showing the approximate position of the affected land may be inspected free of charge during normal office hours Monday to Friday at the Council’s Office, Shire Hall, Mount Folly, Bodmin, PL31 2DQ.