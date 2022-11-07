District Oddfellows host informal lunch
An informal lunch hosted by Bro. Bill Cook from west Cornwall, Provincial Grand Master of the Plymouth and Truro District Oddfellows, took place at the popular ‘Tricky’s Hotel, Bar and Restaurant’ in Redruth.
Guests of honour were Bro. Andrew Pooley, Vice President of the Oddfellow’s Southern Group Conference and his wife, Sis. Jennifer Pooley, Provincial Correspondence Secretary of the Exeter District Oddfellows. Andrew and Jennifer were presented with gifts comprising a carving of a Cornish engine house made from Cornish wood, a crystal star and flowers.
Bill was presented with a collection of craft beers by Bro. Pete English from Redruth, Provincial Correspondence Secretary of the Plymouth and Truro District Oddfellows. Members old and new enjoyed the lunch including Bro. Ken Thomas from Falmouth, a Past President of the Oddfellows and Sis. Tina English, Past Provincial Grand Master of Plymouth and Truro District.
Bill spoke to the attendees saying, “It is my great pleasure to reinstate the concept of the Provincial Grand Master’s luncheons and to be able to welcome you all from around the district. I am very pleased to extend a warm welcome to Brother Andrew and Sister Jennifer as our official guests. Together we are all members of this great friendly society and it is great to come together on this informal and enjoyable occasion.”
Responding, Andrew said, “On behalf of Jennifer and myself, I thank you for the invitation to today’s lunch and for your kind gifts. I so look forward to meeting some of you at the Oddfellows Southern Group Conference to be held in Bournemouth next April.”
Meeting for a variety of activities in Redruth, Truro, Plymouth and other locations and with all the benefits of a well-established friendly society, the Oddfellows always welcomes new members of all ages and genders and all enquiries should be directed to the Provincial Secretary, Bro Peter English on 01209 200810, by email to [email protected] , by post to the District Office at The Oddfellows Hall, 49 Green Lane, Redruth TR15 1LL.
Or via the Oddfellows website www.oddfellows.co.uk/ where there is a wealth of information about the society and the many benefits it offers its membership.
