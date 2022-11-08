Display to raise funds for school
MENHENIOT’S fireworks display is set to return this year on Saturday, November 12, and is sure to dazzle everyone who attends whilst raising funds for Menheniot Primary School.
The display will take place at 7pm on Menheniot Cricket Field with refreshments available from 5.45pm including a licensed bar, hot food and drinks.
Last year’s event was a great success, drawing a large number of people from across the area for a fantastic evening and organisers are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to this popular village display again.
The event is being organised by Menheniot School Association, a dedicated group of parents working together to raise funds that will enrich the experience of the children who attend the village primary school.
Spectacular
“It is so exciting to be planning this popular village event to raise money for Menheniot Primary School and bring the community together for what will be a spectacular evening.” says the committee. “This event would not be happening without the generous support of many local businesses who have offered sponsorship and we are so grateful.”
Tickets are on sale now at Menheniot Spar and are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for children over the age of 3.
