Dirt bike track plans withdrawn
PLANS to use a field at Menheniot as a 50cc dirt bike track and for walking and training dogs for domestic purposes have been withdrawn after strong objections from neighbours.
In a letter supporting her application for the land at The Old Stables Claire Litchfield said the track had been used for dirt bike practice since May 2021 two or three times a week. Her son is partaking in the National British Championship and hopes to represent Britain. She said that when she put in a retrospective planning application for domestic kennels last November the one kilometre bike track use was reduced to up to 40 minutes a week.
She added: ‘It saddens me that some neighbours have complained and filmed my (name redacted) on a number of occasions.’
But eight neighbours had objected to her application.
Dr Robert Sneyd said: ‘Neither motorcycling nor dog breeding are appropriate in such close proximity to housing….Please reject the proposal and require removal of all the unauthorised developments…The very poor relations with the neighbours and uncertainty about the applicant’s current and previous activities are strong arguments against any consideration to ‘give them the benefit of the doubt.’
William Sneyd claimed the application does not accurately reflect what has already been built or how the land has been used. He said the noise report was dubious, limited in scope and duration.
Derek Lathan complained that a building to house dog food had been built in front of his cottage blocking out light. And Mrs Natasha Collison claimed the applicant was a licensed breeder of St Bernards and that any walking or training of dogs would be considered a commercial activity. She also claimed she heard multiple motorbikes being ridden at the same time just a few metres from her boundary and said: ‘The noise made using our back garden unbearable on some afternoons.’
Also against the application was Menheniot Parish Council who said the use of the site, as proposed, is contrary to its designation as part of an Area of Great Landscape Value. It added that its Neighbourhood Plan had not been complied with and permitting change of use to allow for use as a dirt bike track would have a significant impact on the biodiversity of the site. Finally, it pointed out that national guidance in respect of noise had not been followed.
