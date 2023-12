Advent Windows captured in Calstock, Cornwall on the 7th December 2023 as villagers begin to turn on their festive window displays one by one to the run up to christmas. A tradtion that started during the Covid-19 pandemic to bring festive joy. Release date - December 8, 2023. See SWNS story SWLNwindow. These festive photos show a village's 'living window' advent calendar - as a different home lights up every night. The windows in Calstock in Cornwall come alive one by one as part of an annual display. Every day a new window will be lit up with festive themed decorations. One local said: "They are looking amazing. Although it's not a competition every year the quality gets better and better. "Some are made by children, some by members of our older community and some by professional artists."